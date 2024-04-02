Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.00

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.87), with a volume of 360812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

