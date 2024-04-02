SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $886.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.