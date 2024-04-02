SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 704 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 48.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $189.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

