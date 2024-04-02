SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $573,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 142.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 833.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IEI stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.97.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

