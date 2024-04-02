SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sempra by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sempra by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Sempra by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 692,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 82,020 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

