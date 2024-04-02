SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.04 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

