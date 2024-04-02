SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

