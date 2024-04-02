SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $3,529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $11,751,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $6,496,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SN opened at 61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 63.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 54.35.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

