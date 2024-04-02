Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Raised by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,963. The stock has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

