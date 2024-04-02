Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

