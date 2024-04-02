Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Up 3.9%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.43 and last traded at $67.38. 885,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,401,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.