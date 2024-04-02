Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:MWE opened at GBX 46.38 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.50 and a beta of 1.00. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.50 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

