Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Decreases By 10.4%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 26.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

BANX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. 10,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

