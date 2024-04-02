Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expands By 17.6%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

AY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 81,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,422. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.82%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

