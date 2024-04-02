Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Expands By 9.3%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Birks Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of Birks Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,021. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $10.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Further Reading

