Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Rises By 14.5%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 29th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

BLDE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,595. The stock has a market cap of $238.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $188,748.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,241,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,987,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 26,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,287.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,256,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,054.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $188,748.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,241,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,987,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,267 shares of company stock worth $352,565. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

