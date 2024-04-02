Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Rises By 14.5%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 29th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
BLDE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,595. The stock has a market cap of $238.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.54.
In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $188,748.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,241,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,987,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 26,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,287.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,256,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,054.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $188,748.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,241,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,987,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,267 shares of company stock worth $352,565. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
