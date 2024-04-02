Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Grows By 12.6%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOLT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BOLT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.99.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bolt Biotherapeutics
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What is a Dividend King?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.