Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Grows By 12.6%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 850.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

