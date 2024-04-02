Short Interest in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Drops By 6.0%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Braze

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 in the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Braze by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 513,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,355. Braze has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.