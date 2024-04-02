Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Expands By 12.0%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

