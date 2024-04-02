Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Drops By 10.6%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Brooge Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brooge Energy worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

