Short Interest in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Expands By 12.9%

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 991,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,614. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,330,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,986,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,633,000 after purchasing an additional 574,633 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cadence Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $2,959,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

