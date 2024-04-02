Short Interest in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Rises By 17.4%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carter’s by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. 147,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

