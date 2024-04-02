Short Interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Declines By 12.1%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 33,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,396,850. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.61. 2,385,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.23 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

