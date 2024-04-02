Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Grows By 12.6%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 29th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Certara by 584.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Certara by 14,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 42.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ CERT traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 1,045,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,999. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

