Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Drops By 11.8%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CFSB Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFSB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 592. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a P/E ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. CFSB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CFSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

