Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expands By 6.2%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 8,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,592,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ChampionX by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,474,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,201. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

