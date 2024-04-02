Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Increases By 17.4%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,537 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 166.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 404,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 86,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohu by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 99,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 141,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,919. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

