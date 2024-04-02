Short Interest in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Drops By 6.8%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.47. 880,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.33 and a 200 day moving average of $230.34. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

