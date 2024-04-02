Short Interest in DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Grows By 9.3%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

