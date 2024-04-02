Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Declines By 5.9%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

EGO traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 1,494,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,449. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.10. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.