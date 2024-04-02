Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Expands By 6.2%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,881,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 2,712,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.2 days.
Emera Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.
Emera Company Profile
