Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Increases By 6.7%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of EEX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 116.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 20.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 3,888.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

