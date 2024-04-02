Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Increases By 6.7%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Emerald Stock Performance
Shares of EEX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
