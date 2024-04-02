Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Increases By 6.5%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSEW traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

