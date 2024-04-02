Short Interest in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Decreases By 5.4%

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 857,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EG opened at $398.04 on Tuesday. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group will post 62.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

