Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Rises By 13.0%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 29th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

FARO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 101,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,898. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $395.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.31. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.84 million during the quarter.

In other FARO Technologies news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,782.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,525,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,368,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FARO Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 351,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

