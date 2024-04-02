Short Interest in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Decreases By 8.1%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 295,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 289,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Fathom by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,594. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

