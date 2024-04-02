Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Rises By 6.0%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.33. 2,515,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.00. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.85.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

