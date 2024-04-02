Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Rises By 16.4%

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Finward Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ FNWD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 3,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $31.90.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
