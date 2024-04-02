Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Rises By 16.4%

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FNWD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 3,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.