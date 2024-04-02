Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expands By 6.3%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

FCF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,587 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 571,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 85,324 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.