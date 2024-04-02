Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Drops By 8.0%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HISF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HISF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.87. 567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

