Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Declines By 12.0%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:GNOM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,531. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 540,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 375,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 355,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 157,385 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

