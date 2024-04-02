Short Interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Declines By 12.8%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 8,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,007. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $142,964.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,688,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,376,348.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $142,964.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,688,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,376,348.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,884 shares of company stock worth $1,170,405. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,046 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 789,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 745,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.