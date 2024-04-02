Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expands By 13.8%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 29th total of 586,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $55,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,893,000 after acquiring an additional 537,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $17,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 224,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.01%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

