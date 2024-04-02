Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Grows By 14.7%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 29th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.58.

Humana Stock Down 13.1 %

NYSE HUM traded down $46.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.40. 7,636,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a twelve month low of $299.23 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day moving average is $440.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

