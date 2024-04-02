Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Declines By 11.9%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the February 29th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 172,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. 882,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,587. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

