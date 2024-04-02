Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Expands By 19.3%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 29th total of 20,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in KE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE BEKE opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. KE has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74.

KE Dividend Announcement

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. KE’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

