Short Interest in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Increases By 10.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KGC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,526,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

