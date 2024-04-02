Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Increases By 6.3%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 395,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

