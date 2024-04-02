Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Increases By 6.3%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 395,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.