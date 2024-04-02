Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Increases By 6.8%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,930,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 29,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. Barclays lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 2.0 %

ERIC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is -21.92%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

