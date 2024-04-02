Short Interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Declines By 6.9%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKE

Buckle Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. 73,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,287. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,192 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Buckle by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.